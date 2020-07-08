VALKYRIE Share Official Lyric Video For "Evil Eye"

Virginia-based heavy rockers, Valkyrie, return with their anthemic, riff-driven new album, Fear, coming July 24 via Relapse Records. The band have released a third song, “Evil Eye”, via the lyric video below.

“’Evil Eye” is the song that came together more quickly than the others,” explains guitar player Pete Adams. “With all of the melody, guitar bits, and tempo, it’s a lot of fun to play. We also saw an opportunity to fade out on a doubled up lead and sung chorus and jumped on it. You don’t get that chance every day.”

Fear is available as a collectible, limited edition on white, silver and black splatter vinyl. A gold and black splatter iteration is now sold out. Pre-orders can be found via Relapse.com, with digital downloads and streams available here.

Recorded at Earth Analog in Illinois, Fear showcases the tone-rich, organic songwriting process Valkyrie honed over the course of their career. A warm analog sound permeates each of the album's eight tracks, as blistering twin leads, soaring guitar harmonies by Pete and Jake Adams, poignant lyrics, and a relentless rhythm section result in a highly textured and timeless collection of heavy rock. With Fear, Valkyrie takes the next step in their evolution as one of the most creative and dynamic forces in the hard rock scene today. Tracks such as "Feeling So Low," "The Choice," and "Evil Eye" showcase Valkyrie expanding their sound, infusing their take on classic hard rock with a penchant for remarkable melodies and creative hooks.

Tracklisting:

"Feeling So Low"

"Afraid To Live"

"Loveblind"

"The Choice"

"Fear And Sacrifice"

"Brings You Down"

"Evil Eye"

"Exasperator"

"The Choice" visualizer:

"Feeling So Low":

Lineup:

Jake Adams - Guitar/Vocals

Pete Adams - Guitar/Vocals

Alan Fary - Bass Guitar

Warren Hawkins - Drums/Percussion

(Photo - Savo Raouf)