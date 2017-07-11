VALLENFYRE Announce European Tour
July 11, 2017, 5 minutes ago
After releasing its much lauded third studio album, Fear Those Who Fear Him via Century Media Records in June 2017, crusty death/doom act Vallenfyre has announced European tour dates kicking off on September 10th in London. Tickets are on sale now.
Dates:
September
10 – London, UK – Boston Music Room
11 – Manchester, UK – Rebellion
12 – Antwerp, Belgium – Het Bos
13 – Paris, France – Boule Noire
14 – Leiden, Netherlands – Gebr. De Nobel
15 – Drachton, Netherlands – Netherlands
16 – Helmond, Netherlands – De Cacaofabriek
19 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Hafenklang
22 – Helsinki, Finland – Dark Days Of Helsinki
Vallenfyre recorded Fear Those Who Fear Him as a three-piece in January 2017 seeing stalwarts Greg Mackintosh (Paradise Lost) and Hamish Glencross (ex My Dying Bride) on guitar and bass respectively, joined by drummer Waltteri Väyrynen (Paradise Lost) in the comfortable surroundings of GodCity studio in Salem, MA.
Again, Kurt Ballou (Converge, Black Breath, Nails) ensured the blistering, chainsaw-like guitar sound of 'Splinters' was untouched whereas the entire album appears harsher, grittier, and more pissed off than its predecessors.
Fear Those Who Fear Him is available now for purchase on Gatefold LP+CD on 180 gram vinyl, as Special Edition Digipak (international version), as Jewelcase CD (USA, Canada, Mexico only) and on all digital / streaming platforms.
“Nihilist”:
"An Apathetic Grave" lyric video:
“Kill All Your Masters” video:
Onstage, Vallenfyre perform as a quintet with live members Sam Kelly-Wallace (rhythm guitar) and Chris Casket (bass) completing the lineup.
Tour dates:
July
6 - Torgau, Germany - In Flammen Open Air
August
9 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival
19 - Saint-Nolff , France - Motocultor Festival