VALLENFYRE Announce European Tour

After releasing its much lauded third studio album, Fear Those Who Fear Him via Century Media Records in June 2017, crusty death/doom act Vallenfyre has announced European tour dates kicking off on September 10th in London. Tickets are on sale now.

Dates:

September

10 – London, UK – Boston Music Room

11 – Manchester, UK – Rebellion

12 – Antwerp, Belgium – Het Bos

13 – Paris, France – Boule Noire

14 – Leiden, Netherlands – Gebr. De Nobel

15 – Drachton, Netherlands – Netherlands

16 – Helmond, Netherlands – De Cacaofabriek

19 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Hafenklang

22 – Helsinki, Finland – Dark Days Of Helsinki

Vallenfyre recorded Fear Those Who Fear Him as a three-piece in January 2017 seeing stalwarts Greg Mackintosh (Paradise Lost) and Hamish Glencross (ex My Dying Bride) on guitar and bass respectively, joined by drummer Waltteri Väyrynen (Paradise Lost) in the comfortable surroundings of GodCity studio in Salem, MA.

Again, Kurt Ballou (Converge, Black Breath, Nails) ensured the blistering, chainsaw-like guitar sound of 'Splinters' was untouched whereas the entire album appears harsher, grittier, and more pissed off than its predecessors.



Fear Those Who Fear Him is available now for purchase on Gatefold LP+CD on 180 gram vinyl, as Special Edition Digipak (international version), as Jewelcase CD (USA, Canada, Mexico only) and on all digital / streaming platforms.

Onstage, Vallenfyre perform as a quintet with live members Sam Kelly-Wallace (rhythm guitar) and Chris Casket (bass) completing the lineup.

Tour dates:

July

6 - Torgau, Germany - In Flammen Open Air

August

9 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival

19 - Saint-Nolff , France - Motocultor Festival