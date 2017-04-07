VALLENFYRE - “Kill All Your Masters” Music Video Posted

Crusty death/doom outfit, Vallenfyre, has set June 2nd as release date for its third album, Fear Those Who Fear Him, via Century Media Records. The band now presents the first single and video clip for this opus.

Greg Mackintosh (vocals and guitar) comments: “”Kill All Your Masters” is about the frustration and anger we feel towards the many people and regimes in positions of power, whether it be political, religious or corporate, inflicting crimes and injustices on an often docile and enslaved population, who in many ways seem happy to be told what to do by anything from ancient books to lifestyle magazines.”

Recorded by the band’s new core lineup consisting of Gregor Mackintosh (vocals and guitar), Hamish Glencross (guitar and bass) and Waltteri Väyrynen (drums), Fear Those Who Fear Him was once again produced by Kurt Ballou (Converge, Nails, etc.) at GodCity Studio in Salem, MA and mastered by Brad Boatright (Obituary, Beastmilk, YOB) at Audiosiege Mastering in Portland, OR.

The cover artwork was created by Hal Rotter (rottinggraphics.com).

Greg Mackintosh comments: “Most bands refine their sound over the first two or three albums. Becoming more technically adept and honing their craft. Vallenfyre have done almost exactly the opposite. We have devolved, made things simpler and crush most of the melody under swathes of rotting noise. From A Fragile King to Splinters and now to Fear Those Who Fear Him, we have become more savage, more raw and less compromising!”

Fear Those Who Fear Him will be released as Gatefold LP+CD on limited coloured and regular black 180 gram vinyl, as Special Edition Digipak (international version), Jewelcase CD (Canada, US, Mexico only) and on all digital / streaming platforms.

Fear Those Who Fear Him is available in the following vinyl colours and limitations:

The track-listing of this 39-minute long aural atrocity reads as follows:

“Born To Decay”

“Messiah”

“Degeneration”

“An Apathetic Grave”

“Nihilist”

“Amongst The Filth”

“Kill All Your Masters”

“The Merciless Tide”

“Dead World Breathes”

“Soldier Of Christ”

“Cursed From The Womb”

“Temple Of Rats”

Inspired by the likes of Hellhammer/Celtic Frost, Autopsy, Antisect, Discharge, Nihilist/Entombed, early Napalm Death, early Bathory, and Conflict, Vallenfyre have forged a trademark sound between rotting death metal driven by a chainsaw like guitar sound, filthy doses of crust and early grind as well as crushing, depraved doom.

Onstage, Vallenfyre perform as a quintet with live members Sam Kelly-Wallace (rhythm guitar) and Chris Casket (bass) completing the lineup.

Scheduled live dates:

July

6-8 - Torgau, Germany - In Flammen Open Air