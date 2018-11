Crusty death/doom act Vallenfyre performed their second last show ever at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival earlier this year. Pro-shot footage of the band's full set can be found below.

Setlist:

"Born To Decay"

"Messiah"

"Cathedral Of Dread"

"Scabs"

"Nihilist"

"The Merciless Tide"

"Kill All Your Masters"

"Savage Arise"

"Desecration"

"Splinters"