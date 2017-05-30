VALLENFYRE Streaming New Song “Nihilist”

Crusty death/doom outfit, Vallenfyre, are streaming the new track “Nihilist”, featured on their upcoming third album, Fear Those Who Fear Him, out on June 2nd via Century Media Records. Listen to “Nihilist” below.

Recorded by the band’s new core lineup consisting of Gregor Mackintosh (vocals and guitar), Hamish Glencross (guitar and bass) and Waltteri Väyrynen (drums), Fear Those Who Fear Him was once again produced by Kurt Ballou (Converge, Nails) at GodCity Studio in Salem, MA and mastered by Brad Boatright (Obituary, Beastmilk, YOB) at Audiosiege Mastering in Portland, OR.

The cover artwork was created by Hal Rotter (rottinggraphics.com).

Greg Mackintosh comments: “Most bands refine their sound over the first two or three albums. Becoming more technically adept and honing their craft. Vallenfyre have done almost exactly the opposite. We have devolved, made things simpler and crush most of the melody under swathes of rotting noise. From A Fragile King to Splinters and now to Fear Those Who Fear Him, we have become more savage, more raw and less compromising!”

Fear Those Who Fear Him will be released as Gatefold LP+CD on limited coloured and regular black 180 gram vinyl, as Special Edition Digipak (international version), Jewelcase CD (Canada, US, Mexico only) and on all digital / streaming platforms.

Fear Those Who Fear Him is available in the following vinyl colours and limitations:

The tracklisting of this 39-minute long aural atrocity reads as follows:

“Born To Decay”

“Messiah”

“Degeneration”

“An Apathetic Grave”

“Nihilist”

“Amongst The Filth”

“Kill All Your Masters”

“The Merciless Tide”

“Dead World Breathes”

“Soldier Of Christ”

“Cursed From The Womb”

“Temple Of Rats”

Onstage, Vallenfyre perform as a quintet with live members Sam Kelly-Wallace (rhythm guitar) and Chris Casket (bass) completing the lineup. Catch Vallenfyre live on July 6th at In Flammen Open Air in Torgau, Germany.