VALLENFYRE - “The Merciless Tide” Music Video Streaming

Crusty death/doom outfit, Vallenfyre, have unveiled a horror-themed music video for the single "The Merciless Tide". Directed and filmed by Ash Pears (Paradise Lost, The Sisters of Mercy), the video is now available for streaming below.

Vocalist and guitarist Greg Mackintosh states: “”The Merciless Tide” is about the relentless march of time and also wishing you could be in someone else's shoes to save them suffering. In the video we see a man going through immense suffering over a long period of time, never being able to grasp the things he craves, whilst faceless tormentors observe in indifference. This is incredibly grim, so enjoy."

”The Merciless Tide” is featured on the band’s third album, Fear Those Who Fear Him, out now via Century Media Records.

Recorded by the band’s new core lineup consisting of Gregor Mackintosh (vocals and guitar), Hamish Glencross (guitar and bass) and Waltteri Väyrynen (drums), Fear Those Who Fear Him was once again produced by Kurt Ballou (Converge, Nails) at GodCity Studio in Salem, MA and mastered by Brad Boatright (Obituary, Beastmilk, YOB) at Audiosiege Mastering in Portland, OR.

The cover artwork was created by Hal Rotter (rottinggraphics.com).

Greg Mackintosh comments: “Most bands refine their sound over the first two or three albums. Becoming more technically adept and honing their craft. Vallenfyre have done almost exactly the opposite. We have devolved, made things simpler and crush most of the melody under swathes of rotting noise. From A Fragile King to Splinters and now to Fear Those Who Fear Him, we have become more savage, more raw and less compromising!”

Fear Those Who Fear Him is available as Gatefold LP+CD on limited coloured and regular black 180 gram vinyl, as Special Edition Digipak (international version), Jewelcase CD (Canada, US, Mexico only) and on all digital / streaming platforms. Click here to see further selected stores and download/streaming platforms.

The tracklisting of this 39-minute long aural atrocity reads as follows:

“Born To Decay”

“Messiah”

“Degeneration”

“An Apathetic Grave”

“Nihilist”

“Amongst The Filth”

“Kill All Your Masters”

“The Merciless Tide”

“Dead World Breathes”

“Soldier Of Christ”

“Cursed From The Womb”

“Temple Of Rats”

“Nihilist”:

"An Apathetic Grave" lyric video:

“Kill All Your Masters” video:

Onstage, Vallenfyre perform as a quintet with live members Sam Kelly-Wallace (rhythm guitar) and Chris Casket (bass) completing the lineup.

Tour dates:

July

6 - Torgau, Germany - In Flammen Open Air

August

9 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival

19 - Saint-Nolff , France - Motocultor Festival