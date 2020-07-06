VAMPILLIA Signs To Season Of Mist

Season Of Mist announces the signing of Japanese music collective, Vampillia. The band is gearing up to release its new full-length - stay tuned for details.

The band comments: “It's a great honor for us to join the Season Of Mist legion with so many great other bands. We will work hard like gladiolus flowers with secret chords and inaudible lyrics to be the greatest of the corps.”

For a glimpse of what to expect, check out the discography of Vampillia on Bandcamp, here.

A musical conglomerate of over 10 members which transcends any singular genre. Vampillia can be described to include elements of all beautiful emotional music and like a mutant chimera that fuses all genres.

Vampillia has worked with several labels worldwide, including Virgin Babylon Records, Candlelight Records and Important Records. Counting full lengths, singles and collaborations, the discography of the Japanese entity counts an impressive count of 35 records released internationally. Past collaborations include μ-Ziq, The Body, Lustmord, Attila Csihar (Mayhem, Sunn O)))), Jarboe, and Jun Togawa.

With their unique approach to music and shows, it isn't surprising that Vampillia is a welcome guest to renowned festivals worldwide, such as Roadburn Festival (NL), Brutal Assault (CZ), Adelaide Fesival with Godspeed you!Black Emperor (AU), SXSW (US), Le Guess Who? (NL), State-X New Forms (NL), Incubate (NL), Concrete&Grass (CN), and Fuji Rock Festival (JP).

Yet, the endeavours of this group are more diverse than just records and live performances. In the past, they have also provide music for commercials, movie soundtracks and fashion shows. The band are currently working on a self produced, new album which will be released by Season Of Mist. Keep an ear out for it.