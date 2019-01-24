VAMPIRE Commence Work On Third Studio Album, Launch "Knights Of The Burning Crypt" Live Video

In a musty, age-old cellar of old town Gothenburg, Sweden’s death metal act Vampire is gearing up for spawning a successor to 2017’s With Primeval Force, but before time is nigh for new aural terrors, the band present an intense live video for "Knights Of The Burning Crypt", off their lastest LP.

Says Vampire: “The ‘Knights Of The Burning Crypt’ live video is a perfect ending of the With Primeval Force album cycle. The video was shot in Malmö last autumn on the mini-tour we did with At the Gates and Nifelheim. We’re honoured to have been part of such a legendary team of bands. After the final gigs in 2018, we’ve gotten around to record semi-professional demo takes of a couple of songs that have been in the works for about a year. We’re aiming for a first studio visit this spring to begin the "real" recording sessions for our third album. The new Vampire songs are partly a continuation of the more epic sides of With Primeval Force but there will be a lot of fast stuff, as well.”

The video was created by Wheelmust Production and can be seen below:

Lineup:

Hand of Doom - vocals

Black String - guitars

Sepulchral Condor - guitars

Command - bass

Abysmal Condor - drums