VAMPIRE Debut New Song “Ghoul Wind”; Static Video Streaming

Swedish horror death metal outfit, Vampire, have released a static video for “Ghoul Wind”, a track from their upcoming second full length album, With Primeval Force.

With Primeval Force will be released on April 21st as limited deluxe CD Digipak (unfolding to cross shape) and deluxe LP (with Gatefold sleeve, 180 g vinyl and 12-page LP-booklet). The album cover is a monstrous piece of handcrafted art by renowned artist Nick Keller.

With the release of their self-titled debut album and the follow-up EP Cimmerian Shade, Vampire have made quite an impression on the scene of extreme metal with their unique mixture of harsh Teutonic thrash metal riffs, sombrous melodies and ghoulish vocals from the grave. Now Vampire will return with the worthy successor of previous deeds, With Primeval Force, offering nine tracks of furious and nightmarish death/thrash metal. Still remaining true to the path they have chosen, Vampire have further embedded a dimension of eeriness, a baleful aura that indwells every track like a black spell.

A rough mix version of the album track “Skull Prayer” has already been made available. Check it out below:

Vampire lineup:

Hand of Doom: Vocals

Black String: Guitars

Command: Electric Bass

Sepulchral Condor: Guitars

Abysmal Condor: Battery

(Photo - Anders Bergstedt)