VAMPIRE Launch Music Video For Title Track Of Upcoming Rex Album

Deep in a musty, age-old cellar of old town Gothenburg, Vampire have been plotting something wicked... again. In 2020, frontman Hand Of Doom, guitarists Black String and Sepulchral Condor, bassist Command, and drummer Abysmal Condor proudly present their third studio album, Rex, which proves to be a tremendous sonic and compositional highlight in their career thus far.

Today, the title track “Rex” is released. Black String states about the new single: "In my opinion the song sums up the sound we've been digging further into the last five years or so."

The video is directed by Daniel Garptoft and can be viewed below.

Hand of Doom on the video: "The video stresses the dark nature romanticism that has been part of Vampire ever since the first album. A major difference to the music videos Daniel Garptoft has made for Vampire previously is that there are no humans visible on screen. The closest you'll get are biblical etchings, decapitated statues and a ghastly entity oozing up from the tombs. Together with the heroic and celebratory quality of the music it offers a new dimension to the Vampire experience, full of contrasts."

Rex will be released on June 19 on vinyl, as limited edition CD digipak and on all digital platforms.

Limited bundle offers are available at the band’s webstore. Limited clear vinyl (200x) and red vinyl (400x) are available here. Order/download/stream here.

- Recorded in Studio Nacksving in 2019-2020

- Engineered by Command and Isak Edh

- Mixed by Oskar Lindberg at Seven Gates Studios

- Mastered by Jaime Gomez Arellano

- Artwork by Mitchell Nolte

Rex tracklisting:

"Prelusion"

"Rex"

"Inspiritus"

"Wiru-Akka"

"Pandemoni"

"Moloch"

"Rekviem"

"Serafim"

"Anima"

"Melek-Taus"

"Melek-Taus" lyric video:

Vampire is:

Hand of Doom - vocals

Black String - guitars

Sepulchral Condor - guitars

Command- bass

Abysmal Condor - drums