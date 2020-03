Swedish death metal outfit, Vampire, performed at the 2019 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. You can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set below.

Setlist:

"Knights Of The Burning Crypt"

"Midnight Trial"

"Ghoul Wind"

"Scylla"

"Under The Grudge"

"Skull Prayer"

"Ungodly Warlock"

"Initiation Rite"

"The Fen"