December 22, 2016, 2 hours ago

VAMPIRE Streaming New Song “Skull Prayer” (Rough Mix)

Last week, Swedish horror death metal outfit Vampire digitally released the brand new track “Skull Prayer” (Rough Mix), taken from the band’s forthcoming and yet-untitled new studio album, which is planned for release in late spring 2017. Now the song is available for streaming.

The cover artwork was done by Jonathan Hultén of Tribulation.

Purchase “Skull Prayer” on iTunes, Spotify, or via the Amazon widget below.

The recording of the new album is now finished. The band is currently mixing and mastering the new songs.

Vampire lineup:

Hand of Doom: vocals
Black String: guitars
Command: Electric bass
Sepulchral Condor: guitars
Abysmal Condor: battery

(Photo by: Anders Bergstedt)

