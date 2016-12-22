VAMPIRE Streaming New Song “Skull Prayer” (Rough Mix)

Last week, Swedish horror death metal outfit Vampire digitally released the brand new track “Skull Prayer” (Rough Mix), taken from the band’s forthcoming and yet-untitled new studio album, which is planned for release in late spring 2017. Now the song is available for streaming.

The cover artwork was done by Jonathan Hultén of Tribulation.

The recording of the new album is now finished. The band is currently mixing and mastering the new songs.

Vampire lineup:

Hand of Doom: vocals

Black String: guitars

Command: Electric bass

Sepulchral Condor: guitars

Abysmal Condor: battery

(Photo by: Anders Bergstedt)