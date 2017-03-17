VAMPIRE Streaming New Track “Revenants”

Swedish horror death metal outfit, Vampire, are streaming “Revenants”, a track from their upcoming second full length album, With Primeval Force. Listen to the track below, and pre-order the new album at this location.

With Primeval Force will be released on April 21st as limited deluxe CD Digipak (unfolding to cross shape) and deluxe LP (with Gatefold sleeve, 180 g vinyl and 12-page LP-booklet). The LP version is available in the following vinyl colours:

Black vinyl: unlimited

Clear vinyl: ltd. to 100, exclusively available at CM Distro

Transparent-blue vinyl: ltd. to 400, available at various mailorder stores

The album cover is a monstrous piece of handcrafted art by renowned artist Nick Keller.

Tracklisting:

“Knights Of The Burning Crypt”

“He Who Speaks”

“Metamorfosis”

“Skull Prayer”

“Midnight Trial”

“Revenants”

“Ghoul Wind”

“Initiation Rites”

“Scylla”

“Revenants”:

“Ghoul Wind”:

“Skull Prayer” rough mix:

With the release of their self-titled debut album and the follow-up EP Cimmerian Shade, Vampire have made quite an impression on the scene of extreme metal with their unique mixture of harsh Teutonic thrash metal riffs, sombrous melodies and ghoulish vocals from the grave. Now Vampire will return with the worthy successor of previous deeds, With Primeval Force, offering nine tracks of furious and nightmarish death/thrash metal. Still remaining true to the path they have chosen, Vampire have further embedded a dimension of eeriness, a baleful aura that indwells every track like a black spell.

Vampire lineup:

Hand of Doom: Vocals

Black String: Guitars

Command: Electric Bass

Sepulchral Condor: Guitars

Abysmal Condor: Battery

(Photo - Anders Bergstedt)