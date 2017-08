Japan’s Vamps have released a lyric video for “Underworld”, the title track of their new album, released back in April. The clip can be found below.

Underworld tracklisting:

“Underworld”

“Calling”

“Break Free”

“Don't Hold Back”

“Bleed For Me”

“In This Hell”

“Inside Of Me”

“Rise Or Die”

“Sin In Justice”

“B.Y.O.B (Bring Your Own Blood)”

“Rise Up”

“Underworld” lyric video: