VAN CANTO Debuts "Back In The Lead" Lyric Video

June 22, 2018, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal van canto

On August 10th, German metal a-cappella masters Van Canto will release their seventh studio album, Trust In Rust. A lyric video for the album's opening track "Back In The Lead" can be seen below.

About the first single, the band said, “It's been more than 2 years after our last tour, this song wraps it up - we want to sing and are just happy to be Back In The Lead!"

Trust In Rust is available in the following formats:

- 2 CD Digipack
- 1 CD Jewel Case
- Deluxe Bundle (Cardboard Box, DP, Pendant, Flag, Sticker, Photocard)
- Digital Album
- Deluxe Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Trust In Rust tracklisting:

"Back In The Lead"
"Javelin"
"Trust In Rust"
"Ride The Sky" (feat. Kai Hansen)
"Melody"
"Neverland"
"Desert Snake"
"Darkest Days"
"Infinity"
"Hells Bells"
"Heading Home"

CD 2: Best Of - Orchestral Versions (available in the Digipack):

"The Mission" (Orchestral Version)
"Rain" (Orchestral Version)
"Hero" (Orchestral Version)
"Take To The Sky" (Orchestral Version)
"Water Fire Heaven Earth" (Orchestral Version)
"My Voice" (Orchestral Version)
"If I Die In Battle" (Orchestral Version)
"The Higher Flight" (Orchestral Version)
"Unholy" (Orchestral Version)
"The Other Ones" (Orchestral Version)

Lineup:

Hagen Hirschmann: Lead Vocals
Inga Scharf: Lead Vocals
Ross Thomspon: Higher Rakkatakka Vocals
Stefan Schmidt: Lower Rakkatakka Vocals
Jan Moritz: Pad and Bass Vocals
Ingo Sterzinger: Bass and Backing Vocals
Bastian Emig: Drums and Backing Vocals

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)



