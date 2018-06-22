VAN CANTO Debuts "Back In The Lead" Lyric Video

On August 10th, German metal a-cappella masters Van Canto will release their seventh studio album, Trust In Rust. A lyric video for the album's opening track "Back In The Lead" can be seen below.

About the first single, the band said, “It's been more than 2 years after our last tour, this song wraps it up - we want to sing and are just happy to be Back In The Lead!"

Trust In Rust is available in the following formats:

- 2 CD Digipack

- 1 CD Jewel Case

- Deluxe Bundle (Cardboard Box, DP, Pendant, Flag, Sticker, Photocard)

- Digital Album

- Deluxe Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Trust In Rust tracklisting:

"Back In The Lead"

"Javelin"

"Trust In Rust"

"Ride The Sky" (feat. Kai Hansen)

"Melody"

"Neverland"

"Desert Snake"

"Darkest Days"

"Infinity"

"Hells Bells"

"Heading Home"

CD 2: Best Of - Orchestral Versions (available in the Digipack):

"The Mission" (Orchestral Version)

"Rain" (Orchestral Version)

"Hero" (Orchestral Version)

"Take To The Sky" (Orchestral Version)

"Water Fire Heaven Earth" (Orchestral Version)

"My Voice" (Orchestral Version)

"If I Die In Battle" (Orchestral Version)

"The Higher Flight" (Orchestral Version)

"Unholy" (Orchestral Version)

"The Other Ones" (Orchestral Version)

Lineup:

Hagen Hirschmann: Lead Vocals

Inga Scharf: Lead Vocals

Ross Thomspon: Higher Rakkatakka Vocals

Stefan Schmidt: Lower Rakkatakka Vocals

Jan Moritz: Pad and Bass Vocals

Ingo Sterzinger: Bass and Backing Vocals

Bastian Emig: Drums and Backing Vocals

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)