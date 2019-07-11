VAN CANTO Release Music Video For Cover Of AC/DC's "Hells Bells"

German metal a cappella masters, Van Canto, have released a video for their cover of AC/DC's "Hells Bells", featured on their Trust In Rust album, released in 2018. Watch below.

Trust In Rust tracklisting:

"Back In The Lead"

"Javelin"

"Trust In Rust"

"Ride The Sky" (feat. Kai Hansen)

"Melody"

"Neverland"

"Desert Snake"

"Darkest Days"

"Infinity"

"Hells Bells"

"Heading Home"

"Hells Bells" video:

“Neverland” lyric video:

"Melody" video:

"Back In The Lead" lyric video:

Lineup:

Hagen Hirschmann: Lead Vocals

Inga Scharf: Lead Vocals

Ross Thomspon: Higher Rakkatakka Vocals

Stefan Schmidt: Lower Rakkatakka Vocals

Jan Moritz: Pad and Bass Vocals

Ingo Sterzinger: Bass and Backing Vocals

Bastian Emig: Drums and Backing Vocals