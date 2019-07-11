VAN CANTO Release Music Video For Cover Of AC/DC's "Hells Bells"
July 11, 2019, 22 minutes ago
German metal a cappella masters, Van Canto, have released a video for their cover of AC/DC's "Hells Bells", featured on their Trust In Rust album, released in 2018. Watch below.
Trust In Rust tracklisting:
"Back In The Lead"
"Javelin"
"Trust In Rust"
"Ride The Sky" (feat. Kai Hansen)
"Melody"
"Neverland"
"Desert Snake"
"Darkest Days"
"Infinity"
"Hells Bells"
"Heading Home"
"Hells Bells" video:
“Neverland” lyric video:
"Melody" video:
"Back In The Lead" lyric video:
Lineup:
Hagen Hirschmann: Lead Vocals
Inga Scharf: Lead Vocals
Ross Thomspon: Higher Rakkatakka Vocals
Stefan Schmidt: Lower Rakkatakka Vocals
Jan Moritz: Pad and Bass Vocals
Ingo Sterzinger: Bass and Backing Vocals
Bastian Emig: Drums and Backing Vocals