VAN CANTO Set To Find Out Their “Neverland” With New Single, Lyric Video

On their third single Van Canto set out to find their “Neverland”. It’s the last official video for their new album Trust In Rust, which will be released this Friday, August 10th. The song celebrates in best Van Canto style the importance of self-belief. The band got active support from a few of their lovely fans, who act in the video.

The band comments on “Neverland”:

"It is a song with a very special atmosphere, somewhere between awake and asleep. The lyrics are 100% Van Canto, stating that you have to believe in yourself and what you do. The vocal arrangement picks up on this atmosphere by adding a lot of harmonies and chord changes."





Now made up of seven members, Trust In Rust covers a wide stylistic range from melodic to bombastic, showcasing their own takes on ballads, hard rock ballbreakers and speed metal anthems. Covers from Helloween’s “Ride The Sky” (feat. Kai Hansen) and AC/DC's "Hell’s Bells" allow a completely fresh glimpse at the vocal crew. With several albums in the European Top 20, worldwide touring from Europe to Australia and festivals like Wacken and Masters of Rock under their belt, Van Canto surely gained some patina (in the most positive sense) over the years. The sound of Trust In Rust reflects these experiences from the road and the time passed with unbroken power and dedication to the human voice in heavy metal: “We will not kneel before stainless steel - for patina we lust - Trust In Rust!”

Trust In Rust is available in the following formats:

- 2 CD Digipack

- 1 CD Jewel Case

- Deluxe Bundle (Cardboard Box, DP, Pendant, Flag, Sticker, Photocard)

- Digital Album

- Deluxe Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Trust In Rust tracklisting:

"Back In The Lead"

"Javelin"

"Trust In Rust"

"Ride The Sky" (feat. Kai Hansen)

"Melody"

"Neverland"

"Desert Snake"

"Darkest Days"

"Infinity"

"Hells Bells"

"Heading Home"

CD 2: Best Of - Orchestral Versions (available in the Digipack):

"The Mission" (Orchestral Version)

"Rain" (Orchestral Version)

"Hero" (Orchestral Version)

"Take To The Sky" (Orchestral Version)

"Water Fire Heaven Earth" (Orchestral Version)

"My Voice" (Orchestral Version)

"If I Die In Battle" (Orchestral Version)

"The Higher Flight" (Orchestral Version)

"Unholy" (Orchestral Version)

"The Other Ones" (Orchestral Version)

Unboxing video:

Track-by-track video:

"Melody" video:

"Back In The Lead" lyric video:

Lineup:

Hagen Hirschmann: Lead Vocals

Inga Scharf: Lead Vocals

Ross Thomspon: Higher Rakkatakka Vocals

Stefan Schmidt: Lower Rakkatakka Vocals

Jan Moritz: Pad and Bass Vocals

Ingo Sterzinger: Bass and Backing Vocals

Bastian Emig: Drums and Backing Vocals

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)