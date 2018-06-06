VAN CANTO To Release Trust In Rust Album In August; Includes HELLOWEEN, AC/DC Covers

On August 10th, German metal a-cappella masters Van Canto will release their seventh studio album, Trust In Rust.

Since 2006 they have brought pure vocal power to the metal world. Now made up of seven members, Trust In Rust covers a wide stylistic range from melodic to bombastic, showcasing their own takes on ballads, hard rock ballbreakers and speed metal anthems. Covers, ranging from Helloween's "Ride The Sky" (feat. Kai Hansen) to AC/DC`s "Hells Bells", give listeners a completely fresh glimpse at the vocal crew. The sound of Trust In Rust reflects their varied experiences on the road with unbroken power and passion for the human voice in heavy metal.

The band comments on the new album: "If you release 7 albums in 12 years you aren't able to rust. Nevertheless the new album is rougher and more metal. It's a composite work of all 7 band members, full of new ideas but without losing the good old Van Canto style. We are still excited about what we are doing and believe in ourselves - Trust In Rust!"

Trust In Rust is available in the following formats:

- 2 CD Digipack

- 1 CD Jewel Case

- Deluxe Bundle (Cardboard Box, DP, Pendant, Flag, Sticker, Photocard)

- Digital Album

- Deluxe Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Trust In Rust tracklisting:

"Back in the Lead"

"Javelin"

"Trust in Rust"

"Ride the Sky" (feat. Kai Hansen)

"Melody"

"Neverland"

"Desert Snake"

"Darkest Days"

"Infinity"

"Hells Bells"

"Heading Home"

CD 2: Best Of - Orchestral Versions (available in the Digipack):

"The Mission" (Orchestral Version)

"Rain" (Orchestral Version)

"Hero" (Orchestral Version)

"Take to the Sky" (Orchestral Version)

"Water Fire Heaven Earth" (Orchestral Version)

"My Voice" (Orchestral Version)

"If I Die in Battle" (Orchestral Version)

"The Higher Flight" (Orchestral Version)

"Unholy" (Orchestral Version)

"The Other Ones" (Orchestral Version)

Lineup:

Hagen Hirschmann: Lead Vocals

Inga Scharf: Lead Vocals

Ross Thomspon: Higher Rakkatakka Vocals

Stefan Schmidt: Lower Rakkatakka Vocals

Jan Moritz: Pad and Bass Vocals

Ingo Sterzinger: Bass and Backing Vocals

Bastian Emig: Drums and Backing Vocals