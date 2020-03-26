VAN HALEN - 40th Anniversary Of Women And Children First Celebrated By STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET On New Podcast

On episode 018 of The Rocker Life Podcast, you'll experience the debut of the Classic Rock Rundown. For Rundown 001, the 40th Anniversary of Van Halen's triple platinum third album, Women And Children First (released March 26, 1980) is celebrated.

Podcast host Aaron K. chose two major league Van Halen fans in Michael Sweet of Stryper, and Jeremy Asbrock (Ace Frehley, Gene Simmons) to help him break down this high-energy masterpiece from the Roth-era of one of the greatest rock n' roll bands in history!

During the podcast, which can be heard by clicking the link above, Sweet and Asbrock share their opinions on the best track, and their favourite track, from Women And Children First, as well as who is the album's MVP?