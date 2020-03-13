VAN HALEN, AEROSMITH, MONTROSE, CHEAP TRICK Producer TED TEMPLEMAN To Release Memoir In April

ECW Press has set April 21 as the release date for Ted Templeman: A Platinum Producer’s Life in Music, the new memoir from the famed producer who's credits include The Doobie Brothers, Little Feat, Montrose, Van Halen, Sammy Hagar, David Lee Roth, Eric Clapton, Aerosmith, Honeymoon Suite, BulletBoys, Steve Stevens, Cheap Trick, and many more.

Crafting smash hits with Van Halen, The Doobie Brothers, Nicolette Larson, and Van Morrison, legendary music producer Ted Templeman changed the course of rock history.

This autobiography (as told to Greg Renoff) recounts Templeman’s remarkable life from child jazz phenom in Santa Cruz, California, in the 1950s to Grammy-winning music executive during the ’70s and ’80s. Along the way, Ted details his late ’60s stint as an unlikely star with the sunshine pop outfit Harpers Bizarre and his grind-it-out days as a Warner Bros. tape listener, including the life-altering moment that launched his career as a producer: his discovery of the Doobie Brothers.

Ted Templeman: A Platinum Producer’s Life in Music takes us into the studio sessions of No. 1 hits like “Black Water” by the Doobie Brothers and “Jump” by Van Halen, as Ted recounts memories and the behind-the-scene dramas that engulfed both massively successful acts. Throughout, Ted also reveals the inner workings of his professional and personal relationships with some of the most talented and successful recording artists in history, including Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Eric Clapton, Lowell George, Sammy Hagar, Linda Ronstadt, David Lee Roth, and Carly Simon.

