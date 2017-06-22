VAN HALEN Bassist MICHAEL ANTHONY Is Done With “Reunion” Drama - “I Want To Go Out, Play Music And Have A Good Time... I Want To Go To My Grave A Happy Guy”

In a recent appearance on Eddie Trunk's Trunk Nation show on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio, original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony said the time was right for a Van Halen reunion that would include singers Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth taking turns on stage.

Durning a new interview with News-Herald.com, Michael was asked to explain why he thinks the time is right.

“Well, I mean, partly because you obviously see all of these other bands doing it these days,” he says. “And also for Van Halen’s fans. Maybe some kind of proper closure or something. I’m not sure. Everybody in the band is still relatively healthy and alive. So there’s one thing right there. And Sammy has brought it up quite a few times in interviews he’s done. He’d be open to doing a tour with him and Dave (Lee Roth) singing.”

When it’s pointed out that Hagar and Roth already toured together more than a decade ago, Anthony states: “Yeah, that tour started kind of harmoniously, but didn’t finish up that way. I went out and guested with Sammy on a handful of those shows and things got maybe a little strained. But at this point, I personally am through with all of the drama that comes with everything. I want to go out, play music and have a good time. I want to go to my grave a happy guy.”

The Circle, featuring singer Sammy Hagar, bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham (Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience) and guitarist Vic Johnson, will embark on a US tour this fall with Collective Soul and singer/songwriter Andrew Hagar (Sammy’s son).

The trek launches on September 10th at the Glen Helen Amphitheatre in San Bernardino, CA. Dates are listed below.

September

10 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater

12 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

14 - Irving, TX - Irving Music Factory

15 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre *

17 - Clearwater, FL - Coachman Park

19 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater

20 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

22 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater

23 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

25 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts

27 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre

28 - Clarkson, MI - DTE Energy Theatre

30 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

* - no Collective Soul

The Circle performed last September at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO. Fan-filmed video can be seen below: