VAN HALEN Bassist MICHAEL ANTHONY On Possibility Of Reunion Tour With Both DAVID LEE ROTH, SAMMY HAGAR - "Now's The Time"

Earlier this week, original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony made a guest appearance on Eddie Trunk'sTrunk Nation show on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio.

When asked about former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar's recent comment that he would be open to a reunion tour - including his predecessor David Lee Roth - with the two taking turns on stage, Anthony answered, "I think now's the time, especially if you listen to some of the interviews he (Sammy) has doing. Right now he's saying the proper way to do a Van Halen tour, he's saying, 'Let's do it with Dave and myself.'"

"If we did, like, an hour with one singer and then an hour with another singer, you never know — there might be a lot of people that don't wanna come for the first hour, or don't wanna come for the second singer, or whatever," offers Anthony. "This way you mix it up and everybody's gotta stay for everything. And believe me, if something like that came to fruition, I guarantee there wouldn't be one person who would leave that show disappointed with anything — with either singer, probably."

Anthony surmised that a Van Halen reunion with all original members and Hagar would only happen if "everybody was equally excited to do it. Because you don't wanna go out and have it be work, you don't wanna do it and have people say, 'Well, they're doing it just for the money. I wanna truly go out there and just kick ass and give the people everything, and that's what it would have to be."

In related news, The Circle, featuring singer Sammy Hagar, bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham (Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience) and guitarist Vic Johnson, will embark on a US tour this fall with Collective Soul and singer/songwriter Andrew Hagar (Sammy’s son).

The trek launches on September 10th at the Glen Helen Amphitheatre in San Bernardino, CA. Dates are listed below.

September

10 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater

12 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

14 - Irving, TX - Irving Music Factory

15 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre *

17 - Clearwater, FL - Coachman Park

19 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater

20 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

22 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater

23 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

25 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts

27 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre

28 - Clarkson, MI - DTE Energy Theatre

30 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

* - no Collective Soul

The Circle performed last September at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO. Fan-filmed video can be seen below: