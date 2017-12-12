VAN HALEN Bassist WOLFGANG VAN HALEN - New Music Sneak Peek Video Streaming

December 12, 2017, 41 minutes ago

news hard rock wolfgang van halen van halen

VAN HALEN Bassist WOLFGANG VAN HALEN - New Music Sneak Peek Video Streaming

Van Halen bassist and Eddie Van Halen's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, has released another short preview of music from his forthcoming solo album.

Says Van Halen News Desk: "Sounds like his solo project is really coming along. Earlier this year, VHND received confirmation that the talented 26-year-old, who's been playing bass in Van Halen since 2006, is doing it all (bass, drums, guitar, vocals, keyboard, etc.) on his solo debut. That's right, Wolf is playing ALL instruments and singing ALL vocals. Talk about a "solo project"!"

A previously posted audio clip, as well as the new sample, are both streaming below:

Featured Audio

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

Featured Video

TRAGUL Premiers "The Tree Of Life"

TRAGUL Premiers "The Tree Of Life"

Latest Reviews