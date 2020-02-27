VAN HALEN - EVH 5150 Skateboard Coming In March; Pre-Order Now

Coming soon... Shred the concrete just as much as your fretboard with the EVH 5150 Skateboard. Made in the USA by Aluminati, this striking skateboard features red, black and white stripes and the 5150 logo on the tail.

Don't miss your chance to own this unique collector's item. Pre-order now and get free US shipping on your entire order.

Ready to ride right out of the box, but feel free to hang it in the man cave... Made of high quality, durable recycled aircraft aluminum. Ships on or about March 16.