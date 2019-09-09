VAN HALEN Frontman DAVID LEE ROTH To Launch Residency At House Of Blues Las Vegas In January 2020; Tickets On Sale This Week

David Lee Roth - frontman and voice of Van Halen - is coming to Las Vegas! Toastmaster general of the immoral majority, Diamond Dave is bringing the rock to the House Of Blues Las Vegas with a residency beginning on January 8, 10, and 11 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

David Lee Roth: Rocks Vegas will delight fans with an explosive two-guitar sound, bringing his long list of mega familiar hits to life that you’ve only heard on the radio till now. Tickets go on sale Saturday, September 14, at 10 AM, PT at Ticketmaster.com with pre-sales beginning Tuesday, September 10.

With a changing set of 26 instantly recognizable songs, including “Jump”, “Panama”, and “California Girls”, it is the sound of a generational prison break.

“A weekend with me,” laughed Roth, “is interactive way beyond just music. It starts with the best food on earth. The fellas smoke their three cigarettes for the year and we all stay up way past our bedtime!”

“House of Blues Las Vegas is known as an intimate venue where fans can see huge, legendary acts and that tradition continues with David joining our family,” said Chief Operating Officer of Live Nation Clubs and Theaters Division Ben Weeden.

Rocks Vegas 2020 performance dates (Doors 7:30 PM, show time 8:30 PM; Ages 18+):

January 8, 10-11

March 18, 20-21, 25, 27-28

Tickets for David Lee Roth: Rocks Vegas start at $63.50, plus applicable fees and go on sale Saturday, September 14 at 10 AM, PT. Tickets are available by visiting HouseOfBlues.com/DavidLeeRoth, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000. A Citi Card Member, SiriusXM, Fan Club and M Life pre-sales begin Tuesday, September 10 at 10 AM. The House Of Blues and Live Nation pre-sales begin Wednesday, September 11 at 10 AM.

Sinatra, Gaga, Elvis, Roth - only the most 3-dimensional and colourful performers take up residence in the showbiz capitol of the world. Most bring great shows to Vegas - David Lee Roth IS Las Vegas. Sin City, where we love, laugh and live it up. Las Vegas is where we celebrate and do the victory dance. Diamond Dave at the House of Blues Las Vegas is the perfect soundtrack.