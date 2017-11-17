VAN HALEN Guitar Valued At $100,000 Stolen From Hard Rock Cafe In San Antonio

According to KSAT.com, an Eddie Van Halen guitar valued at more than $100,000 was stolen from the downtown San Antonio Hard Rock Cafe overnight, Park Police said Friday. The theft was reported just before 1 AM.

According to police, somebody walked in a side door of the building located in the 100 block of East Crockett Street and grabbed the iconic red, white and black guitar off the wall and walked out. An employee noticed the guitar missing from the wall after closing, police said.

The stolen guitar, nicknamed "Frankenstrat", was one of several made for him over the years. The San Antonio Police Department will be investigating the theft.