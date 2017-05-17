VAN HALEN - Learn To Play Classic Debut Album Via Licklibrary; Video Trailer

LickLibrary’s Classic Albums Van Halen is available now at this location.

Released on February 10th, 1978, Van Halen exploded on to the music scene with their self titled debut that would not only shake up rock and roll, but the world of guitar forever.

Selling more than ten million copies worldwide, Van Halen contains many of the bands signature tracks, including “Runnin’ With The Devil”, “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love” and Eddie Van Halen’s solo guitar masterpiece, “Eruption”.

LickLibrary veteran and Van Halen fanatic Jamie Humphries teaches you to play the following:

“Runnin’ With The Devil”

“Eruption”

“You Really Got Me”

“Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love”

“I’m The One”

“Jamie’s Cryin’”

“Atomic Punk”

“Feel Your Love Tonight”

“Little Dreamer”

“Ice Cream Man”

“On Fire”

A must-have for all Van Halen fans, get your tapping finger ready for this incredible course.