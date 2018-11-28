VAN HALEN - Lost In Vegas React To "Hot For Teacher": "A Fun, Tongue-In-Cheek Song, But The Musicianship Never Gets Compromised"

In what promises to be (and is) a fun unbiased reaction video with Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, the dynamic duo take on the Van Halen classic "Hot For Teacher" below.

The first major art museum exhibition dedicated to the instruments of rock & roll will go on view at New York's Metropolitan Museum Of Art starting April 8th, 2019, reports Rolling Stone.

The exhibit, titled Play It Loud: Instruments Of Rock And Roll, will feature more than 130 instruments that were used by artists including the Beatles, Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Jimi Hendrix, Metallica, Jimmy Page, Steve Miller, St. Vincent, The Rolling Stones and more. The collection, which features instruments spanning 1939 to 2017, will explore rock & roll and the objects that made the genre possible.

Curated from 70 private and public collections in the United States and the United Kingdom, most of the pieces have never been seen apart from their performances onstage. Some of the featured items will include Eric Clapton’s “Blackie,” Eddie Van Halen’s “Frankenstein,” and Jerry Garcia’s “Wolf.” Attendees will also be able to view Keith Emerson’s Moog synthesizer and Hammond organ, and drums from Keith Moon’s “Pictures of Lily” drum set. Forty vintage posters, iconic stage costumes and historic videos will be accompanying the instruments.

