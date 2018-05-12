VAN HALEN - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "Aint Talkin' Bout Love" - "That Riff Is Amazing!"

May 12, 2018, an hour ago

VAN HALEN - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "Aint Talkin' Bout Love" - "That Riff Is Amazing!"

Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans. In the video below, the dynamic duo dissect the Van Halen song, "Aint Talkin' Bout Love":

"Aint Talkin' Bout Love" initially appeared on Van Halen's self-titled debut album, released 40 years ago in 1978. It's since been certified Diamond in The United States, equating to sales of 10 million copies or more.

 



