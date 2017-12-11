VAN HALEN Mega-Hit "Jump" Featured In Trailer For STEVEN SPIELBERG's Ready Player One Film

Van Halen's hit single "Jump", the lead track from the band's album 1984, is featured in the new trailer for Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One movie, which will be released on March 30th. Jump is Van Halen's biggest hit, reaching #1 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

The Ready Player One film is based on Ernest Cline’s bestseller of the same name. Set in 2045 when the world is on the brink of collapse, it stars Tye Sheridan (Mud, X-Men: Apocalypse) as Wade Watts, a young man who decides to join the contest to find an Easter egg placed in the virtual reality universe of Oasis by its eccentric creator James Halliday (Mark Rylance from Bridge Of Spies). The film also stars Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller and Simon Pegg.

Written by Zak Penn and Ernest Cline, the film is produced by Donald De Line, Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Dan Farah. Adam Somner, Daniel Lupi, Chris DeFaria and Bruce Berman served as executive producers.

Watch the trailer below: