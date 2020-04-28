VAN HALEN Rising Author GREG RENOFF Talks New Book On Official DANKO JONES Podcast

Toronto rocker Danko Jones has checked in with the following:

"Greg Renoff, author of Van Halen Rising, returns to the podcast to discuss his new book with super producer Ted Templeman. It’s a fantastic tome called - Ted Templeman: A Platinum Producer’s Life In Music."

Ted Templeman: A Platinum Producer’s Life In Music takes us into the studio during the recording sessions for the biggest songs of his career, including #1 hits like “Black Water” by the Doobie Brothers and “Jump” by Van Halen. Along the way, Ted recounts the behind-the-scenes dramas that engulfed both massively successful acts, as well as the inner workings of his professional and personal relationships with some of the most talented and successful artists in rock music history, including Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Eric Clapton, Lowell George of Little Feat, Sammy Hagar, Michael McDonald, Linda Ronstadt, Carly Simon, and David Lee Roth and Edward Van Halen of Van Halen.

Ted Templeman is a Grammy-winning producer whose hitmaking work for Warner Bros. Records has generated worldwide sales approaching 100 million albums.

Greg Renoff was born in the Bronx, grew up in New Jersey, and now lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He is the author of Van Halen Rising: How a Southern California Backyard Party Band Saved Heavy Metal. His writing has appeared in Guitar World, LA Weekly, and Vulture, and he and his work have been profiled in Salon, Maxim, and the Boston Herald.

Ted Templeman: A Platinum Producer’s Life In Music will be available on April 21st.

(Photo - Greg Renoff)