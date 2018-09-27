VAN HALEN's Legendary Manager NOEL MONK To Auction Off Private Collection

Industry veteran and manager of Van Halen from 1978 through 1985, Noel Monk, is letting go of his vast collection of vintage Van Halen mementos. After saving anything from tour itineraries and backstage passes to crew t-shirts and gold record awards, Monk states that it is time to let it all go.

"I kept it for nearly 40 years and used a lot of it to jog my memory for when I was writing my 'Running With The Devil' book. Now that the book is done and in stores, I'd like to see these mementos in the hands of fans and collectors," comments Monk.

There are well over 400 individual lots that further include original artwork, photos, autographed items, correspondence, guitar picks and a host of other memorabilia.

The auction is currently in preview at backstageauctions.com. The event will go live on October 13th and will come to a close on October 21st.