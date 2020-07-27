VAN HALEN's "Loss Of Control" Covered By JEFF SCOTT SOTO, BILLY SHEEHAN, DAVE MCCLAIN, PHIL DEMMEL In Collab-A-Jam #7; Video

Guitarist Phil Demmel (Vio-Lence, BMPD, ex-Machine Head) has released the seventh video in his series, Collab-A-Jam, featuring a cover of the Van Halen song, "Loss Of Control". Watch below.

Lineup:

Jeff Scott Soto (Sons Of Apollo, Soto, Journey, Yngwie Malmsteen) - Vocals

Billy Sheehan (Sons Of Apollo, Winery Dogs, David Lee Roth, Talas) - Bass

Dave McClain (Sacred Reich, Slayer SA) - Drums/Jack Daniels Guzzler

Phil Demmel (Vio-Lence, BPMD) - Guitar/Low Jump

- Mixed by Juan Urteaga

- Video by Grey Haven Media

Says Demmel: "This a song Dave and I have been jamming for awhile. It had to be covered. While I was touring with Nonpoint last year, my bud Jeff came to a show and we talked about our VH worship. He went on to show me his "tri-tone" DLR screams that pretty much NO ONE can match. I've been waiting for the perfect tune to come along to ask him to do and this was perfect! I was going to reach for the moon and ask him to hit up his band-mate Billy to join us but he beat me to the punch and MADE IT HAPPEN. McClain puts on a tight shirt/Alex VH shades and kills this. If you haven't seen DLR's 1983 US Festival footage, check it out to get our opening scene Iced Tea reference. Such an honor to be joined by these guys to jam on a kick-ass song by some of our heroes of rock."