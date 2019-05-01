VAN HALEN's "Lost Weekend" Documentary Screening This Week At Tribeca Film Festival; Teaser Video

The Van Halen documentary, Lost Weekend, is screening this week at the Tribeca Film Festival. A teaser for the film can be found below.

Description: In 1984, two friends from small town Pennsylvania win an MTV contest and the chance to party with Van Halen for 48 Hours.

About the Directors: Bradford Thomason and Brett Whitcomb are filmmakers from Houston, Texas. Their four feature docs include Glow: The Story Of The Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling and A Life In Waves, which premiered at SXSW in 2017.

For screening dates and times, visit Tribeca Film Festival.