September 10, 2018, 2 hours ago

VAN HALEN Singer DAVID LEE ROTH Performs At The Brent Shapiro Foundation's Summer Spectacular; Video, Photos

For the second year in a row, Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth performed at at the Brent Shapiro Foundation's Summer Spectacular on Friday, September 7th. The invite-only gala took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Some video footage of Dave's performance can be seen below, and you can check out a gallery of photos at Getty Images.

The Brent Shapiro Foundation is a non-profit organization that promotes programs related to alcohol and drug awareness to the people. For more information, head to brentshapiro.org.


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

