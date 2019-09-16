VAN HALEN - The Japanese Singles 1978-1984 Box Set Due In November; Limited Edition Red Vinyl Edition Also Available

Van Halen released 13 singles in Japan between 1978 and 1984 that are collected in a new 7” vinyl set, entitled The Japanese Singles 1978-1984, and due for release on November 1. Each replica single features the original sleeve artwork and comes housed in a cigarette-style box. In addition to the regular black vinyl edition, 750 box sets pressed on red vinyl will be available (pre-order here).

The Japanese Singles 1978-1984 encompasses the first six albums released by Van Halen, which featured guitarist Eddie Van Halen, drummer Alex Van Halen, singer David Lee Roth, and bassist Michael Anthony. Those albums include the band’s self-titled debut and 1984, which were both certified Diamond for US sales in excess of 10 million. This rare feat places them on an elite short list of double RIAA-certified Diamond Award honorees.

The original album version of each song is featured in this set except for “Hot For Teacher,” which has a unique single edit that was issued exclusively in Japan; along with the single edit versions of “(Oh) Pretty Woman” and “I’ll Wait.”

The Japanese Singles 1978-1984 opens with a trio of singles from Van Halen (1978): “Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love,” “On Fire” and a blistering cover of the Kinks’ “You Really Got Me,” which was the band’s first single and first Top 40 hit. The band’s 1979 follow-up Van Halen II (certified 5x platinum) generated two singles on the collection: “Somebody Get Me A Doctor” and “Dance The Night Away.”

The multi-platinum albums Women And Children First (1980) and Fair Warning (1981) are represented by “And The Cradle Will Rock” and “Unchained” respectively. The 1982 album Diver Down (certified 4x platinum) contributes two singles: “(Oh) Pretty Woman” and “Dancing In The Street.” The Japanese Singles 1978-1984 concludes with “I’ll Wait,” “Panama,” “Hot For Teacher” and the #1 smash “Jump” - all from Van Halen’s seminal album, 1984.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1974, Van Halen changed the rock and roll landscape forever with their eponymous 1978 debut album and subsequently produced a repertoire of hits that remain some of the strongest and most influential rock songs ever written. With more than 75 million albums sold worldwide, and more No. 1 hits on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart than any other artist, the band’s record of achievement is hard to top. Van Halen was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

The Japanese Singles 1978-1984 track listing:

Disc One

A. "You Really Got Me"

B. "Atomic Punk"

Disc Two

A. "Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love"

B. "Runnin’ With The Devil"

Disc Three

A. "On Fire"

B. "Jamie’s Cryin"

Disc Four

A. "Dance The Night Away"

B. "Spanish Fly"

Disc Five

A. "Somebody Get Me Doctor"

B. "Women In Love"

Disc Six

A. "And The Cradle Will Rock"

B. "Could This Be Magic?"

Disc Seven

A. "Unchained"

B. "So This Is Love?"

Disc Eight

A. "(Oh) Pretty Woman"

B. "Happy Trails"

Disc Nine

A. "Dancing In The Street"

B. "The Full Bug"

Disc Ten

A. "Jump"

B. "House Of Pain"

Disc Eleven

A. "I’ll Wait"

B. "Girl Gone Bad"

Disc Twelve

A. "Panama"

B. "Drop Dead Legs"

Disc Thirteen

A. "Hot For Teacher"

B. "Little Dreamer"