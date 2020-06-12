VAN WILLIAMS - Former NEVERMORE / GHOST SHIP OCTAVIUS Drummer Loses Wife To Cancer

Drum legend Van Williams (Ghost Ship Octavius, ex-Nevermore) has shared the tragic news of the passing of his wife, Dore. Van posted the following statement:

"It’s with great regret that I have to announce that my beautiful wife Dore ended her battle with cancer last night.￼ ￼Though we knew this day would come you just never can really prepare… But we know she’s not suffering anymore.

"I ask that you all give the family a little time to process this whole thing as I probably won’t be replying to anything as it’s all overwhelming at the moment.

"I also wanted to quickly say thank you to all of you that have supported her on her GoFundMe page, that have sent her well wishes and prayers and sent her things to make her laugh throughout this whole six-year ordeal..Thank you, and love to all￼."

Everyone here at BraveWords offer our sincere condolences to Van and his family.