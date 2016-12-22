Vancouver's TERRIFIER Streaming New Song "Skitzoid Embolism"

Vancouver, BC's Terrifier has been setting their scene ablaze sharing the stage with the likes of Havok, Destruction, Exmortus, Holy Grail, and Crowbar among many others. Signing to Test Your Metal Records, these thrashers will be releasing their third recording and second album, Weapons Of Thrash Destruction, on January 20th to follow their 2013 EP Metal Or Death and 2012 full-length Destroyers Of The Faith.



Terrifier have premiered their second single from Weapons Of Thrash Destruction, "Skitzoid Embolism".

Catch Terrifier live in concert when they open for Entombed A.D., along with Full Of Hell and Turbid North on January 22nd in Vancouver, BC at Rickshaw Theatre.

Tracklisting:

“Reanimator”

“Deceiver”

“Nuclear Demolisher”

“Skitzoid Embolism”

“Drunk As Fuck”

“Bestial Tyranny”

“Riders Of Doom”

“Sect Of The Serpent”

