Vancouver’s AVIATOR SHADES Release Debut Video “Burn It Down”

Vancouver rock act Aviator Shades are back with their debut video release “Burn It Down” from the forthcoming album This Is What We Do, produced by the legendary Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Aerosmith) and Danny Craig (One Bad Son, Default).

This Is What We Do will be the follow-up to their 2014 album Ready To Blow. Influences range from Thin Lizzy, Deep Purple, Whitesnake, and The Eagles.

The Burn It Down Western Canadian Tour began May 4th in Kamloops, BC and ended in White Rock, BC May 20th. A more complete tour is in the works for later 2017.

(Photo by: Dave Benedict)