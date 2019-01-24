Vancouver’s GETAWAY VAN Streaming New Single "Lord I've Been Running"; Self-Titled Debut Out In February

New to the Vancouver rock scene, Getaway Van has been maneuvering through venues to bring their slightly out of control punky blues stoner fuzz rock to entertained audiences for the past year. Collectively, the band shares a broad taste in music and using that to their advantage it's translated into a record full of different styles and influences that they are gearing up to release on February 23rd, which features their latest single, "Lord I’ve Been Running".

Coming from a personal place, the lyrics to the single were written by Zach Fox and it’s hard hitting with a real classic rock feel.

“This song has a little bit of everything. Some Zeppelin, ZZ Top, RHCP, all wrapped up in a Getaway Van bow. This heavy, classic rock tune is about life taking everything out of you until you feel like you have nothing left to give. The narrator is pleading with God/the universe/anyone who will listen, to just give him a break.”

Tracklisting:

Intro

"Branches"

"Comin' Back"

"Follow Me"

"Ugh"

"Blacktop Mistress"

"You Make Everything"

"Lord I've Been Running"

"So Long"

Outro

(Photo - MarkBell Photography)