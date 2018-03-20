Vancouver’s HALLUX Release “Yersinia Pestis” Video

Vancouver's blackened death thrashers Hallux have revealed their new music video "Yersinia Pestis" in support of their debut self-titled album unleashed this past February. Inspired by Toxic Holocaust, Satan’s Wrath, S.O.D, Celtic Frost, and Power Trip, the trio offers a thrash album with influences that draw from death, black, crossover and d-beat.

The band comments:

“We decided to start a project focused on a straight-forward approach and aesthetic inspired by early extreme metal bands, with the classic three-piece line-up, and leaving behind anything other than the absolute necessity to pull it off. We hope this album is received as a representation of our ideals by like-minded people…We want it to incite feelings of disconformities and disdain by illustrating the corruption of all forms of authority.”



