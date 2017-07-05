Vancouver’s NECK OF THE WOODS Announce Debut Album The Passenger; “Bottom Feeder” Track Streaming

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Neck Of The Woods has completed their debut album, The Passenger, capturing the band's crushing blend of progressive, death-inspired, technical, and groove-laden metal through nine engaging tracks.



The Passenger will see release through Basick Records in mid-September, and an early dose of the record has been issued of the lead track, "Bottom Feeder." Delivered through an animated art video, the band describes the premise of "Bottom Feeder" as, "Recognizing recurring patterns in relationships that lead to imminent failure and learning to break free from these tropes."

The Passenger will see digital release via Basick Records and CD release through the band on September 15th. The album's artwork and track listing have been posted; stand by for additional audio samples, preorders, and more.

Tracklisting:

“Bottom Feeder”

“Nailbiter”

“White Coats”

“Open Water”

“You’ll Always Look The Same To Me”

“Face Of The Villain”

“Drift”

“Foothills”

“Before | Rest”

“Bottom Feeder”:

Neck Of The Woods will advance The Passenger with regional performances throughout the summer months, with several shows already booked for July and August including providing main support for Every Time I Die, a set at Loud As Hell Metal Fest, and a month-long, cross-Canada tour which will be announced in the days ahead.

July

21 – Victoria, BC – Logan’s Pub

22 – Nanaimo, BC – The Cambie

August

2 – Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw

5 – Drumheller, AB – Loud As Hell Metal Fest

(Photo by: Christopher McKenny)