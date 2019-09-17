Vancouver’s REBEL PRIEST Signs With Scrape Records

Canadian heavy rock band, Rebel Priest, has signed on with the independent label Scrape Records for worldwide distribution of a new album, titled R’lyeh Heavy, to be released in the coming months.

Rebel Priest have been a driving force on Canada’s West Coast rock/metal scene since forming in 2015, winning "Best Rock Band" in 2017 and 2018 at The Whammys - an independent awards ceremony held in Vancouver, BC.

Rebel Priest have stormed the coastal concert stages, headlining their own shows and supporting international acts Udo Dirkschneider (Accept), Lordi, Diamond Head, Hank Von Hell, Flotsam And Jetsam and The Lazys. They have become a regular fixture at Vancouver’s annual Bowie Ball, performing David Bowie covers for the benefit of The Canadian Cancer Society.

Combining NWOBHM with elements of sleaze and thrash, the Rebel Priest sound has been often described as "thrash n' roll". Frontman Jayme Black comments: “We’ve been called thrash n' roll, or thrash rock, but we just call ourselves rock n' roll. A hideously deformed creature of superhuman rock n' roll."

Rebel Priest’s most recent release, Enabler, was issued independently in 2017.

Comments Rebel Priest on the signing: “We are extremely proud of this new record, and beyond excited to partner with Scrape Records for the upcoming release!”