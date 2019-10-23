VANDALLUS Featuring MIDNIGHT Members – “Barricade” Video Streaming

U.S. hard rock / metal band, Vandallus, will release their third powerhouse album Outbreak on December 12, 2019 digital, CD and vinyl via Mercinary Records. It's all about classic dynamic recordings with a real live drummer, no pitch shifting, and no crushed or fake elements. New video for "Barricade" is streaming below.

The album was produced by CrazyV and Vanik. Recorded at Mercinary Studios (Avon, OH). Mixed and mastered by CrazyV. Production asisstant Noah C. Buchanan.

Vandallus from Cleveland, Ohio feature two thirds of the mighty Midnight in their line-up. Vandallus is Jason’s baby “aka CrazyV”, Midnight boss Jamie Walters also wrote a few songs to kickstart the debut album On The High Side (2016) via High Roller Records. The idea came about of making an album in the vein of late 1970s/early 1980s hard rock. Being that there was a significant amount of underground buzz about the music, it had become a functioning band.

The sound of On The High Side is a very direct and sort of old school sound, according to Jason, that’s exactly how it was originally planned: “The main vibe with this band is all about capturing an era that won't be forgotten, just straight forward old school hard rock without the BS. I had the debut album mastered by Arnie Acosta (Santa Monica Mastering) whom worked on many of the classic productions of that time. The follow-up album Bad Disease was recorded live in the studio and released in 2018, and now here comes the third powerhouse Outbreak ready to be unleashed upon the world. “I'm all about classic dynamic recordings with a real live drummer, no pitch shifting, and no crushed or fake elements.”

Vandallus are very much motivated to play live as often as they can. Generally, we like to stick to more festival-type shows because we like to put on a full out energetic performance without cutting any corners. The ‘80s is an era that I'm truly inspired by, and through the music we're trying to get the upcoming generations to be as inspired as I am. Our goal is to get the younger kids to see the energy and vibe, and experience what the classic shows were all about.

Tracklisting:

“Barricade”

“Not Alone”

“Heartbreak Eyes”

“Outbreak”

“Bang The City Down”

“Shotgun Lady”

“Indecision”

“Cold Hearted”

“Ready To Rise”

“Vandallus” (Tape EP bonus)

"Barricade" video:

Vandallus is:

CrazyV - Vocals (Eternal Legacy, EGO)

Vanik - Guitars (Midnight, Breaker, Manimals, Eternal Legacy, Vanik)

Tim-Ay - Bass (Wretch, Eternal Legacy, Destructor)

SteveD - Drums (Vindicator)

Outbreak studio musicians:

Jesse Stown - Drums (Vindicator)