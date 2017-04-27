VANDEN PLAS Release “Postcard To God” Live Video From Upcoming The Seraphic Live Works CD/DVD

A live video for “Postcard To God”, from Vanden Plas' forthcoming live CD/DVD, The Seraphic Live Works, is available for streaming below. The set will be released on May 12th.

In their long career, Vanden Plas Official has only released one live album, Spirit Of Live, recorded in Paris at the legendary Elysée Montmartre, in 2000. With the upcoming release of The Seraphic Live Works, the wait for another documentation of the band's immense talents as a live act is finally over.

Through many tours and countless concerts, Vanden Plas has proven again and again that it is among the world's leading progressive metal bands. The quintet's glowing reputation carries across the pond to the U.S. where Vanden Plas was invited to appear at the renowned ProgPower USA in Atlanta in 2011. Regardless of a band's fame, an invitation to this prestigious event is an honor and their performance is certainly a high note in Vanden Plas' history. And it is for exactly that reason that Vanden Plas decided to captutre that unique moment.

The Seraphic Live Works shows unmistakably how extraordinary this gig at Center Stage Theater was for everyone involved. A performance exploding with energy, euphoric audience, and the venue's own special flair. The recordings will captivate every viewer and there is no question that Vanden Plas made the right decision to preserve this performance for eternity.

The Seraphic Live Works captivates and enthralls for nine songs, beginning with straightforward opener "Postcard To God" through the atmospheric "Far Off Grace" to the brilliant closer, "Silently." In this extended live version of the song, Vanden Plas ignites a prog metal fireworks display that is unparalleled, leading the listener through more than 11 magnificent minutes to a spectacular conclusion.

Vanden Plas has fans all over the world, but for those who have not yet been able to experience the band, they wanted to give them the next best thing with The Seraphic Live Works. The audio and video capture an authentic band that stands out in the prog metal genre.

Tracklisting (CD/DVD):

“Postcard To God”

“Rush Of Silence”

“Holes In The Sky”

“Far Off Grace”

“Scar Of An Angel”

“Quicksilver”

“Cold Wind”

“Frequency”

“Silently”

“Postcard To God” video:

“Rush Of Silence” video:

Lineup:

Stephan Lill - Guitar

Andreas Lill - Drums

Günter Werno - Keyboards

Andy Kuntz - Vocals

Torsten Reichert - Bass