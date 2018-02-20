VANDENBERG'S MOONKINGS Featuring Former WHITESNAKE Guitarist ADRIAN VANDENBERG Release "Reputation" Lyric Video

Vandenberg's Moonkings, featuring former Vandenberg and Whitesnake guitarist Adrian Vandenberg, have releases a lyric video for the song "Reputation", featured on their new album, MKII, available via Mascot Label Group.

Watch the clip below, and order the new album at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Tightrope”

“Reputation”

“Angel In Black”

“The Fire”

“Walk Away”

“All Or Nothing”

“What Doesn’t Kill You”

“Ready For The Taking”

“New Day”

“Love Runs Out”

“If You Can’t Handle The Heat”

“Reputation” lyric video:

“What Doesn’t Kill You” video:

“Tightrope” video: