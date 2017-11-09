VANDROYA Debut “The Path To The Endless Fall” Music Video

Progressive power metal band, Vandroya, have released a video for “The Path To The Endless Fall”, the second single from their new album, Beyond The Human Mind, out now through Inner Wound Recordings in Europe and North America and through Bickee Music in Japan. Watch the clip below.

With a more evident progressive influence but without giving up the weight and virtuosity of power metal, the new album brings a more mature band, a more balanced sound and reflects the musicians technical and artistic evolution since the debut album, One.

The album concept revolves around the journey we all go through in search of fullness and inner peace. The album artwork is created by Felipe Machado Franco (Blind Guardian, Rhapsody Of Fire, Iced Earth).

Beyond The Human Mind tracklisting:

“Columns Of Illusion”

“The Path To The Endless Fall”

“Maya”

“Time After Time”

“Last Breath”

“I'm Alive”

“You'll Know My Name”

“If I Forgive Myself”

“Beyond The Human Mind”

“The Path To The Endless Fall” video:

“I'm Alive” lyric video: