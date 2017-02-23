VANDROYA To Release Beyond The Human Mind Album In April; Details Revealed

Progressive power metal band, Vandroya, will release their new album, Beyond The Human Mind, on April 28th in Europe and North America through Inner Wound Recordings.

With a more evident progressive influence but without giving up the weight and virtuosity of power metal, the new album brings a more mature band, a more balanced sound and reflects the musicians technical and artistic evolution since the debut album, One.

The album concept revolves around the journey we all go through in search of fullness and inner peace. The album artwork is created by Felipe Machado Franco (Blind Guardian, Rhapsody Of Fire, Iced Earth).

Beyond The Human Mind tracklisting:

“Columns Of Illusion”

“The Path To The Endless Fall”

“Maya”

“Time After Time”

“Last Breath”

“I'm Alive”

“You'll Know My Name”

“If I Forgive Myself”

“Beyond The Human Mind”

Led by vocalist Daísa Munhoz, Vandroya are ready to take the next step and make a mark in the metal scene with Beyond The Human Mind.