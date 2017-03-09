VANGOUGH Debut “Knell” Lyric Video

Vangough is a three-piece, American progressive metal band. Their eclectic brand of songwriting straddles the line between the familiar and the volatile - a temperamental cocktail that invites both heavy metal fans and those seeking refuge from the beaten path. With an ever-growing catalog of acclaimed releases under their belt, Vangough continue to captivate their fanbase with the unexpected.

And now they will further their legacy with the release of their latest masterpiece, Warpaint, on March 17th. Check out the lyric video for "Knell" below. Pre-order the album here.

Warpaint, ferments their audacious songwriting style across seven formidable yet emotionally vulnerable songs. Spending over a year in production, this album represents the delicate inculcation of restraint, self-doubt and introspection that was afforded as a result of their recent touring efforts. Exposing the nakedness that we struggle to conceal, Warpaint is the story of embattled spirits.

Following on the heels of a raucous performance at the annual ProgPower USA music festival in 2014, Vangough set out on their first North American tour with one of their modern influences, Pain of Salvation. The following year saw Vangough hit the road once again, this time in support of progressive metal pioneers Fates Warning. Even with their limited touring experience, Vangough have been recognized by fans for delivering one of the most aggressive and powerful live performances in the genre.

As a live band first and foremost, Vangough is currently focused on hitting the road for their next American tour, in support of Warpaint, which releases March 17th.

Warpaint tracklisting:

“Morphine”

“Dust”

“The Suffering”

“Gravity”

“Till Nothing's Left”

“Knell”

“Black Rabbit”

“Knell” lyric video:

"Morphine" lyric video:

Teaser: