VANTABLACK WARSHIP Reveal Teaser For Abrasive Pulmonic Speak Album

Once again, Canada’s molten cauldron of metal, its crucible of carnage, spews forth a new release from one of its fine bands, the splendidly named Vantablack Warship. Formed by veterans of the Quebec metal scene (Arseniq33, Ghoulunatics, Brutal Chérie, Foreshadow, Les Ékorchés, Buffalo Theory Mtl), this Montreal quintet conjures up images of a neon black pirate ship come to wage a metal storm on an unsuspecting Earth.

Metal legend Tony Dolan, AKA The Demolition Man of Venom Inc. recently described Vantablack Warship as a “Cool Slayer”.

Set to unleash their new album Abrasive Pulmonic Speak on January 26th, 2018 to follow their well celebrated 2015 self-titled EP, an album teaser is streaming below.

The new album features eight tracks of just solid riffage from heavy hardcore speed demon ripping to sludgy down tunes all applied with dirty in your face vocals ready to destroy with its moshpit anthems. From tracks like “Blood On The Mat”, a graphic account of women in the UFC to “The Blackhole” about Raider Nation football fans and “Another Dead Rockstar”, not to be taken too literally, about washed up musicians still chasing the dream, but in the end sowing a path of disrepute and shame. These tracks all have a story to tell.

Guitarist Pat Gordon comments:

“Abrasive Pulmonic Speak, the title of our album is a testimony to the harshness of our lyrics and music. They are pretty hardcore! But it also refers to the title track, which is based on the works of Henry Miller. He was expatriated for some of his earlier works that he put into print that at those times people never dared say out loud. We are trying to channel that but from another an angle which is the stereotype that comes with metal music, which, quite frankly is tired. We have metalheads that are well into their 60s and 70s today. It’s annoying that people see us as a subculture when in fact we are a very legitimate culture.”

For those in the Montreal area, Vantablack Warship will be hosting their CD launch show on February 10th at Katacombes with Floating Widget and Dizzygoth.

“Vantablack Warship is a destructive machine live. Something to do with the heaviness of the sound! It echoes the decibel breaking Motorhead was known for with their loud amps. We are straight to the point non-stop metal! No dawdling around on stage and useless banter. We set a good atmosphere and interrelate well with the crowd. Vantablack Warship to the max!"

Tracklisting:

“Another Dead Rockstar”

“Black Tongue Bertha”

“Blood On The Mat”

“Kill The Kid”

“Ruderalis”

“Abrasive Pulmonic Speak”

“The Blackhole”

“Crisis”

Teaser:

(Photo by: Wayne William Archibald)